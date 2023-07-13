The legislative clause which propagates this system of employment within this crown dependency is that within the Control of Employment Act 2014 of the Isle of Man Government, within section (6), Restrictions on employment, which stipulates under sub-section (a) that, “[A] person must not undertake, or become or be engaged in, any employment in the island unless he or she is an Isle of Man Worker.” (Requirements on how an individual may be classified as an ‘Isle of Man Worker’ may be found under section 4 of the same Act.)