In their report, Hartford Homes state that they will install bat boxes in all their new properties to accommodate the loss of habitat. However, I have spoken to my retired work colleague and government analyst Bernard Irving, a founder member of the Manx Bat Group, who has spent many evenings at my home surveying the local colony he assures me that the current population will not relocate to bat boxes as they have a strong homing instinct. Due to the disruption and noise they will simply disperse and die off.