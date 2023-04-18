Soaring electricity bills, soaring food prices, soaring public sector rents, soaring parking charges, soaring... ad infinitum.
And from our ineffable Manx Care (sic) utter confusion over their ceasing surgical procedures on patients with a body mass index over 30, introducing charges for all face-to-face and home GP appointments; civil war between our island’s GP practices and Manx Care with patients’ lives caught in the crossfire...
Our island’s government of permanent civil servants—which own (by one means or another) the entire infrastructure of the island—can do whatever it likes because it cannot be kicked out of office.
Hence soaring electricity bills, soaring... ad infinitum.
On our island, we, the gullible and deceived electorate, must face up to and accept a fundamental and unarguable political truth.
We are not a parliamentary democracy. All of our 24 MHKs, when elected, instantly become government employees.
Twenty-four inexperienced, temporary civil servants.
Lambs to the slaughter House of Keys, which our permanent civil servants rule ruthlessly – an iron, clenched first in a soft-centred velvet glove.
Ask Rob Callister MHK and now ex minister.
In a genuine parliament democracy, such as the UK, the electorate get, every five years, the fundamental democratic right and opportunity of kicking out the entire government and installing an entirely new government.
It looks, for example, that the UK electorate will kick out the present entire UK government and install a completely different (Labour) government.
A fundamental major democratic change powered by the UK electorate.
On our island we get to kick out individual MHKs.
Our permanent government of civil servants remains intact.
Permanently.
This major democratic deficit is what demolishes those who insist we are a parliamentary democracy. We’re not.
We’re a parliamentary dictatorship composed of, unaccountable, unrepresentative permanent civil servants.
All of us, the Manx electorate, are, in effect, disenfranchised, ie deceived and deprived of any meaningful outcome of our vote.
What then is the point of voting when each and every one of our votes is, essentially, meaningless.
Our vote leads nowhere.
It simply grants legitimacy—lends credence to our permanent and ruthless civil servants’ rule.
How do we, the gullible and deceived Manx electorate, go about installing a proper functioning parliamentary democracy on our island.
The simple and straightforward answer is – DON’T VOTE.
When the voting figures fall below 40% any of us registered voters has the lawful right to approach the governor of our Isle of Man Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer.
Here to convey to him the wishes of the Isle of Man electorate—expressed at the ballot box—for assistance in introducing to our island a functioning, representative and accountable parliamentary democracy.
This to replace our present, non-functioning, non-representative and non-accountable parliamentary dictatorship.
A parliamentary dictatorship composed of 24 temporary civil servants and an non-functioning, unaccountable and unrepresentative ruling elite of permanent civil servants.
Name and address supplied
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of April 18.