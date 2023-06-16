I see that ‘those on high’ have opened up (another) drain and are throwing at least £1.4 million of taxpayers’ hard-earned money down it.
I refer of course to the anticipated (no doubt as usual significantly under-estimated) cost of the Covid inquiry (who would bet on an eventual £2.5million or even £3million ?)
Decisions were made, I am certain with the best of intentions, in the light of available information, principally from the medical profession, based on what were, with the absence of that wonderful asset of ‘hindsight’, expectations and predictions.
What else could have been expected from our politicians ?
For all that these, so called, ‘experts’ can now state, no one, repeat NO ONE can actually KNOW what would have happened had different decisions been made, and all that this enquiry (as per the UK one) will do is to seek to blame people who made the decisions.
If we continue on this road of ‘blame’, will anyone want to act as MHKs in the future ??
Surely if we absolutely have to spend such a vast sum of money, it should be on planning a response to a future pandemic?
Name and address supplied
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of June 13.
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.