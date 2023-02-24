Having survived kidney cancer since 2008, (resulting in my right kidney being surgically removed along with eleven lymph nodes), I could not have managed without the unbelievable care received from everyone at Hospice, I really couldn’t!
Being a lucky fella I was informed in 2019 that cancer had returned this time in my left kidney (I don’t do things by half) and was stage 4.
Once again I turned to our hospice and again they have filled a massive whole left by the ‘Manx care system’ for cancer patients, although, it has some dedicated individuals (especially the oncology unit) at Noble’s , but finance is always the problem!
So, the main reason for this letter to everyone is as follows:
Please, please, look around you at your loved ones.
If cancer doesn’t get you, it will get them. Don’t think it will not concern you, because it will 100%.
Our hospice does get lots of very large donations from time to time but what they really need is regular and often donations from every person living in our island.
I have noticed them struggling more this time than in 2008, they have had to reduce some of their services.
All you have to do is keep putting your pennies in a jar or box instead of leaving them on your dressing table or kitchen worktop.
Make this your priority and keep taking them to our unique hospice. What’s in it for you?
You will feel great!
Roland Noble
Douglas Road
Peel
Share your views with our readers!
If you'd like to see your letter in print, include your name, full address and a phone number.
We don't print full addresses or phone numbers but we must be able to verify the identity of the author of every letter we publish.
We respect anonymity when requested.