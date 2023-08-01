Regarding the cost of the Liverpool passenger terminal [which is being paid for by the Manx taxpayer] it appears Alfred Cannan is saying that we have gone from £25 to £90m.
Forgive me for being so cynical, but I guess with this we will still be counting after £90m and, to top it all folks, please remember after we stop throwing wheelbarrows full of our cash into this money pit, we don’t even own the site. What a total mess.
But don’t worry folks every cloud has a silver lining, Alf says we will have a government review and inquiry on what has gone on.
Wow, that makes everything ticketyboo doesn’t it?
To our hard-pressed Manx taxpayers, please don’t forget. Yes, of course, we will all once again have to dig deep into our pockets to pay for the forthcoming post-mortem.
Alf Caine
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of August 1.
A response from Chris Thomas will appear in Tuesday's Isle of Man Examiner.
