Pay of £70,000 or even £90,000 a year doesn’t mean you get better people applying for MHK or ministerial posts, it means you get greedier people applying for them.
What we want (need even) is people who want to do good for their (our) communities.
As this person says,’if you pay peanuts you get monkeys’, well that’s a load of rubbish.
This island of ours was run far better years ago when MHKs, ministers and commissioners WERE paid ‘peanuts’ for their services and THEY didn’t waste public funds on useless schemes and such, like the promenade fiasco.
Which, no doubt, will be a couple of years before it’s completed in its entirety.
I know it needed upgrading but come on,how much and how long should it really take to upgrade a two mile stretch of road.
And as far as sending MHKs on ‘jollies’ all over the world on ‘fact-finding missions, well don’t get me started there!
Ken Eves
Willaston
Douglas
Have your say!
If you'd like us to print your letter, include your name, full address and a daytime phone number.
We don't print full addresses or phone numbers but do need to be able to verify the identity of the author of every letter we publish.
We respect anonymity if requested.