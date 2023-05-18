Seventy-three people engaged in the question with both serious and humorous answers resulting in the following: homelessness (x 2); plastic; religion (x 2); dishonesty; fear (x 2); ego; intolerance; carbon oil & plastic; pain; bigotry; evil; cruelty; grief; prejudice; greed (x 4); corruption; war (x 4); my husband! (eek); lies; dishonesty; intolerance; unjustified anger; unkindness; Putin (x 2); judgementalism; lists!; hunger; politics/politicians; envy (x 2); self-interest; thirst; transphobia; jealousy; idiots; Covid; famine; bias; everyone else!; graffiti; virtue signalling; cancer (x 2); people who don’t agree with me!; sadness; mass production; paedophiles; bullies; Boris; Trump; hate (x 2, let’s all love, care and cherish one another); selfishness; wokeism; cruelty towards animals; being bullied for being a red head; fossil fuels; poverty/ill mental health (you are loved!); racism/patriarchy; hypocrisy; tax havens; Manx politicians; and a Manx Isle that believes its own press about being green whilst secretly burning all the plastic and rubbish that people spend time separating.