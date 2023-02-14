Clearly Grogga Gas are looking hard for money.
That this is requiring so much effort on advertising etc is perhaps not surprising given the risks involved and how fast the rest of the world is moving away from fossil fuels.
One of many questions which I’ve to date been unable to hear a response from Crogga is “Who pays when/if this all falls apart?”
Is it the Manx people who will pay for decommissioning, or - god forbid - a leak, when the music stops and the price of gas falls through the floor? Can the government or Crogga even insure against this risk?
Presumably the billions being spent on global scale up of genuinely clean energy, (and the corners being cut by Crogga on seismic surveys) explains why Crogga are working so hard to fundraise locally. I just hope that we do not all end up paying when the music stops?
Name and address supplied
