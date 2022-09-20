Lieutenant Governor and Manx police in London for Queen’s funeral
Friday 23rd September 2022 11:30 am
Share
Police Sergeant 121 Barry Hand in London for the Queen's funeral
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A policeman wearing the Manx force’s iconic white helmet stood out in the crowds in London during the Queen’s funeral.
Sergeant Barry Hand was one of five officers from the island on duty in the city after the Metropolitan Police asked forces across the British Isles to help out.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and his wife Lady Philippa asattended the event on behalf of the island.
He said on social media: ‘It was an honour to represent the Isle of Man at the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
‘An extraordinarily moving and emotional service.’