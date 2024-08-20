Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer journeyed into the dark when they joined an expedition into North Bradda Mine.
Sunday’s visit was their fourth attempt to get into the mine.
Previous attempts had been thwarted by bad weather and other events beyond their control.
To reach the entrance to the mine, Sir John and Lady Lorimer negotiated the same treacherous cliffside path that the miners themselves would have taken 150 years ago.
Once inside, they explored the network of labyrinthine tunnels with their guides from the Laxey Mines Research Group.
His Excellency said: ‘To go down the Bradda mine was an amazing experience.
‘We are so grateful for the efforts of the Laxey Mines Research Group, whose members led us down the cliffs and then into the labyrinth of the mine.
‘It was fascinating to hear about the history of copper mining in the island in the 19th century and to see what remains of the various engineering structures, adits and tunnels.
‘It must have been an extraordinarily tough existence for those Manx miners, working very long hours at the seam, in near total darkness.
‘Our visit to the mine at the weekend gave us an idea of what it must have been like. Those miners were remarkable people.’ Head of the Mines Group Pete Geddes said he was pleased that the Lieutenant Governor and his wife had enjoyed their mine adventure including the steep descent over the cliff.
He said: ‘This was the fourth attempt to get them down there with two bad weather cancellations and one aircraft incident but Sunday was perfect.’
Volunteers from Laxey Mines Research Group have dedicated their weekends to exploring North Bradda’s hidden depths.
The group has an agreement with DEFA as landowner to carry out survey work of the many historic mines and ensure they don’t present a risk to the public, by capping shafts and sealing adits.
The group has pulled tons of rubble out of North Bradda’s old tunnels using a bucket and pulley system and installed bridges over shafts, ladderways and platforms.
A reporter and photographer from Media IoM were invited to explore the mine in October last year - watch the video of that trip below
It is illegal for anybody to venture underground into any of the abandoned mine workings without the appropriate licence.
North and South Bradda Mines were worked in three periods, dating back to the Bronze Age when they were mined for copper and lead.
In the 12th century the middle lode was worked by the Cistercian monks of Furness Abbey who set up their daughter house at Rushen Abbey.
Mining proper started between 1840 and the site was worked right up to the turn of the century and stopped when the vein became uneconomic.