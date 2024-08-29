The figures have been revealed following a freedom of information request by advocate Ian Kermode which has broken down several costs of running the house.
The total overall budget at Government House for 2023 was £698,534.57, which includes the salaries of the governor and all staff, as well as the day to day running costs of Government House and grounds.
Mr Kermode questioned whether there was now a need for such expenditure for the role of Lieutenant Governor.
He said: ‘Is this extravagant expenditure necessary, proportionate and justified in our evolving self-governing democracy, particularly given difficult economic circumstances faced by many island residents?’
Gardening costs amounted to £97,491 while £2,366 was spent on vehicle servicing. A further £45,286 was spent on building maintenance and energy costs which came from the Department of Infrastructure budget.
The cost of food and drink in 2023 was £14,473 which catered for 4,785 guests to the house during functions and events but the budget for this was 22% less than in 2008.
The FoI also revealed that Government House has a small budget to cover the cost of internal decoration, and repair and replacement of, for example, white goods. In 2023, £13,695.48 was spent on this type of maintenance.
The FOI response did confirm the Lieutenant Governor is not entitled to an occupational pension from the Isle of Man Government and he has to pay for his own food and drink and travels in his own vehicle when not on duty.
Both the Cabinet Office and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office have been contacted for comment.