Lieutenant Governor to attend coffee morning

Kirk Michael Community Housing Association will welcome The Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer to a fundraising coffee morning on Saturday, April 2, at 10.30am.

It will take place at Cannan Court, which was built in 1998 as a community sheltered housing facility to meet the needs of the elderly in the local area.

There are 18 flats offering elderly residents supported living with full time warden support.