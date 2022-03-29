Lieutenant Governor to attend coffee morning
Friday 1st April 2022 2:25 am
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer at Government House - (Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )
Kirk Michael Community Housing Association will welcome The Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer to a fundraising coffee morning on Saturday, April 2, at 10.30am.
It will take place at Cannan Court, which was built in 1998 as a community sheltered housing facility to meet the needs of the elderly in the local area.
There are 18 flats offering elderly residents supported living with full time warden support.
The Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer will have the opportunity to view the flats and meet residents alongside other guests from the local community.