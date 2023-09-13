A lifeboat station in the south of the island is looking for volunteers.
Port Erin Lifeboat Station is appealing for inshore crew to help deliver its lifesaving service, with the role predominantly involving being on call to respond to shouts, as well as attending exercises.
It also entails contributing to the overall upkeep of the station in Port Erin Bay, the lifeboats and the equipment.
Those interested in applying for the role must have good general fitness, the ability to learn new skills, live or work within 15-20 minutes of the station and be a good communicator.
You must be between 18 to 55 years of age.
The recruitment process is open until October 1, and Port Erin Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is encouraging anyone interested to come down to the station and meet the team.
The Port Erin crew is celebrating Lewis Barritt this week, who passed his ILB Lifeboat Crew and Launching Authority (LA).
Lewis, along with the other LA, François Laisney, are responsible for authorising the launching of the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat when assistance is requested following a 999 call.
Those who have any further questions regarding the volunteering positions are encouraged to contact Port Erin RNLI Lifeboat Facebook page.