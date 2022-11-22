Hundreds of cyclists who took part in this year’s Zurich Lighthouses Challenge helped to raise more than £16,000 for Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man.
The annual event attracted cyclists from on and off-island of all ages and abilities, with more than 350 tackling one of three different routes covering 26, 50 or 100 miles.
Funds were raised from the event and a prize draw to win an eBike (donated by Tevir Group). Those sources raised £8,258 which was then match-funded by the Z Zurich Foundation which is a charitable foundation funded by various members of the Zurich Insurance Group (the parent company of Lighthouses Challenge sponsors, Zurich on the Isle of Man). That took the total donated to Cruse to £16,516.
Zurich Lighthouses Challenge organiser Ollie Last presented a cheque for that amount to Amanda Cafearo – chief executive officer, Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man – who said: ‘Cruse Isle of Man is delighted to be supported by the Zurich Lighthouses Challenge and Z Zurich Foundation.
‘There are no words to describe how thankful we are with this support which will help us continue helping bereaved children, young people and adults in our community.
‘Congratulations to Ollie for organising such a successful event which has raised a phenomenal amount for Cruse and other local charities – and thank you to everyone who participated. It was an honour to be involved.’
The event also donated £400 for the local branch of St John Ambulance, £200 for Ramsey RNLI, and Isle of Man Foodbank benefited too with excess food from the July third event being donated to the charity.
Mr Last said: ‘These donations are only possible due to everyone who has supported the event, either by entering to ride, volunteering, buying a prize draw ticket or being an event partner. We must thank everyone, especially Zurich, the Z Zurich Foundation and Dot Performance who came on board this year and have enabled us to make such a fantastic contribution to our local community.’
The 2023 Zurich Lighthouses Challenge will be on Sunday, July 2. Entries are scheduled to open in January.
