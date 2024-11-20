A number of roads across the island are closed or at a standstill as icy conditions and wintry showers have caused severe travel disruption.
The A18 Mountain Road has been closed due to the hazardous conditions.
Other routes between Onchan and Laxey, namely the Coastal Road, have also been reported as impassable.
Police have now asked motorists to travel unless ‘absolutely necessary’.
A yellow weather warning was in place for hail, sleet and icy patches until 10am this morning (Wednesday).
A new weather warning has now been issued from 9am until midday tomorrow.
Follow our live blog below to keep updated with all traffic disruption across the island: