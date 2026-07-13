History will be made today as King Charles III makes his first official visit to the Isle of Man since ascending to the throne and his first as Lord of Mann.
His Majesty is due to arrive in Douglas at around 12.30pm for a special sitting of Tynwald, where he will address the island's ancient parliament before meeting members of the public during a walkabout on Bucks Road.
The King will then attend a garden party at Government House before travelling to Douglas Promenade to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway, where he will meet tram staff, unveil a commemorative plaque and take a short journey aboard one of the historic horse trams.
Our reporters and photographers will be following the royal visit throughout the day, bringing you the latest developments, breaking news, pictures and videos as the Isle of Man welcomes its Lord of Mann for this historic occasion.
Follow our live blog below for updates as they happen.
For full reaction, exclusive photographs and comprehensive coverage of the King's visit, pick up this week's Manx Independent, on sale in shops on Thursday.