Woodbourne House has announced it will close its doors at Freemasons Hall in Douglas at the end of 2026 after almost a decade of hosting weddings, celebrations and events.
The hospitality firm confirmed its final day of trading at the venue will be December 31 this year, but reassured customers that all confirmed bookings taking place during 2026 will go ahead as planned.
In a statement, Woodbourne House said the decision had been made following ‘much careful consideration’ and described it as ‘one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make’.
For nearly 10 years, the venue has provided a setting for weddings, anniversaries, family gatherings, corporate events and charity functions.
The business said it had been ‘honoured’ to host special occasions for members of the Manx community and thanked everyone who had chosen to celebrate at the venue over the years.
The announcement comes after what the company described as a challenging period for the hospitality industry, with rising costs affecting the running of venues.
Woodbourne House said: ‘Like many businesses across the hospitality industry, the past few years have brought significant challenges.
‘Rising food, wage and energy costs are fundamentally changing the economics of operating hospitality venues, while Freemasons Hall, as a beautiful historic building, continues to require substantial ongoing investment and maintenance.’
The company said it had worked closely with its landlord over an extended period to explore options for securing the long-term future of Woodbourne House at Freemasons Hall.
However, despite positive discussions and efforts from both sides, it said an agreement could not be reached that would allow the business to continue operating from the building in a financially sustainable way.
Woodbourne House acknowledged the impact the decision would have on customers, suppliers, the wider community and its team.
It said its immediate priority was supporting staff through the coming months, while ensuring all events already booked are delivered to the same standard customers have come to expect.
‘Our team remains fully committed to delivering every wedding, celebration and event with the same care, professionalism and attention to detail that has always been at the heart of Woodbourne House,’ the statement said.
Speaking about the past decade of trading, the business said the memories created at the venue would remain a ‘very special part’ of the Woodbourne House story.
It thanked past and present members of staff for their dedication, professionalism and passion, saying they had helped create something of which the company was ‘immensely proud’.
The company added that its focus would now be on looking after clients and ensuring every event between now and the end of December 2026 is delivered to the ‘exceptionally high standard’ associated with the venue.
Woodbourne House concluded by thanking customers, suppliers, partners and the wider Isle of Man community for their support.
It said: ‘Your loyalty, encouragement and friendship have meant more than words can express. It has been a privilege to be part of so many special moments, and those memories will remain with us long after the doors close for the final time.’