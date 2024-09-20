Bosses at Liverpool John Lennon Airport say they are ‘committed’ to providing a quiet room for Manx patients receiving treatment in UK hospitals.
However, they also confirmed the current patient quiet room will be moved during changes being made.
There has been outrage after reports the airport was closing the quiet room to make way for more retail space.
However, airport director Richard Clein said: ‘We are in discussions with Manx Breast Cancer Support Group and remain committed to providing a quiet room for cancer patients at the Airport.
‘Changes are currently being made to the terminal to improve the customer experience which includes relocating the existing facility.’
Earlier Carole Male, the vice chair of Mannin Cancers, posted on several Facebook pages claiming the airport is turning the quiet room into retail space.
In the post she said: ‘We’re devastated about the news that John Lennon Airport Liverpool have arbitrarily decided to close down our Patient Quiet Room there to use for more retail space.
‘One of Liverpool John Lennon busiest routes is to the Isle of Man, with many patients flying over from the island to Liverpool for medical treatment and hospital appointments.
‘In partnership with the trustees of the Isle of Man Breast Cancer Support Charity, the airport has created a fully-equipped ‘Quiet Space’ in the Departure Lounge, with comfortable seating options, flight information screens and a television for passengers returning home after treatment.’
Ms Male goes on to explain just how vital the space has been for patients returning to the island after a gruelling operation or treatment.
She said: ‘This space has been extremely popular with patients travelling for medical treatment, making a huge difference for them in terms of comfort and peace of mind, knowing that they can travel through hassle-free, confident that the journey will not cause too much stress or worry.
Ms Male claimed the airport was ‘offering four seats in an area in a public lounge instead’.