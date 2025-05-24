The A18 Mountain Road is set to remain closed until at least Sunday lunchtime.
The main thoroughfare was closed on Friday with the hope it would reopen on Saturday lunchtime but that closure between Ramsey and Creg Ny Baa has been extended by at least 24 hours following an inspection,
Issues with the carriageway were discovered as highways staff from the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) as the one way system was set up ahead of TT 2025.
The DOI’s highway services team said on Friday morning that an ‘ongoing surface water issue’ is currently under investigation on a section of the northbound carriageway at Brandywell Corner.
The affected section of the Mountain Road was resurfaced on Friday, May 2 after a private contractor accidentally spilled bituminous adhesive on the road.
The closure is in place to ‘allow the newly repaired surface at Brandywell to harden and cure before being trafficked’.
Providing an update on Saturday, a DOI spokesman said: .Further to yesterday’s update, emergency repairs are still ongoing to the road surface at Brandywell corner.
‘The Department regrets that the current emergency closure of the A18 Mountain Road will have to be extended to facilitate these ongoing works and apologises for the inconvenience this will cause.
‘It is now anticipated that the Mountain Road will remain closed between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa for the remainder of Saturday. It will remain closed overnight with a further update to be issued tomorrow (Sunday)morning.
‘The public are reminded that businesses in the vicinity of the Bungalow remain accessible from Sulby via the Tholt Y Will Road and via the Snaefell Mountain Railway from Laxey. The Creg Ny Baa is also accessible, from Douglas and the Laxey Coast Road.’