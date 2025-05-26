Isle of Man Steam Packet has provided an update for passengers travelling to and from Liverpool today with the huge Premier League Victory Parade taking place today (Monday).
Liverpool FC is holding the open-top bus parade through with up to a million people expected to line the streets. The parade is expected to last between three and five hours.
However, the Steam Packet says the parade will not affect sailings but has warned motorists they may need to take an alternative route to and from the port.
A spokesman said: ‘There will be access to the Liverpool Ferry Terminal all day, with foot passengers accessing the terminal from all the normal routes.
‘Vehicle Passengers will have to access the terminal from the North of Liverpool. We do expect congestion around Liverpool so please plan in advance for your travel to and from the ferry.
The victory parade route will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover. From there it will journey along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street, The Strand and finishing at Blundell Street.