Following concerns that John Lennon Airport was set to close the Patient Quiet Room that provides much-needed comfort for Manx people receiving treatment in the UK, it now appears there will be a new room for patients.
It comes after fears that the dedicated space, used by patients receiving treatment across, could be lost amid the redevelopment of the airport’s departure lounge.
Carole Male, the vice chair of Mannin Cancers, had posted on several Facebook pages to explain how the airport is turning the quiet room into more retail space.
In a positive update, the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group announced they had received direct communication from John Irving, chief executive of Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
Mr Irving assured the charity that while the new lounge is being developed, a temporary solution will be put in place to ensure patients continue to have a private and quiet area to use.
The charity shared the news in a post on Facebook on Monday.
It said: ‘We’re so very pleased to hear from Liverpool John Lennon Airport Chief Executive regarding our Patient Quiet Rom.
‘At first they will look to put a temporary solution in place as well as design into their new development a suitable area for all patients to use.
‘They are a few weeks away from getting into the detail of the design and will ensure that they can provide the right space that works.
‘It is likely that in 6-8 weeks we will transition from the current space to the new one so please let patients know that nothing will change before then and when it does the new space will be ready.’