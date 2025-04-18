A well-known landmark on the outskirts of Peel has been levelled in preparation for new development.
In the area known as Middle Couil Ushtey, just off the Ramsey Road on the north-end of the town, lies the former Barford's Engineering factory.
The substantial building had stood on the site since around the late 1970s but it has been empty for around 20 years. Latterly known as Loades Isle of Man Ltd, the site is still owned by the company.
But workers from Paul Carey & Sons have been dismantling the building and clearing the site for the last few weeks.
Diggers were first on site, which is close to residential properties, at the start of April and now the area is largely heaps of rubble.
It is not clear what will now be built there but a planning application was submitted in 2022 for approval in principle for residential development at both the Loades and Olive Court site which was approved.
Olive Court has a number of units which the owners have struggled to fill since the Covid pandemic. While the adjacent factory building is being levelled, it is not clear what will happen to Olive Court.
No details on the amount and type of housing was outlined in the 2022 application but the applicant has four years from the date of approval to develop the site which now appears to be underway with the levelling of the factory building.
Barford Engineering was established and run by Ted Loades (long-time president of the group) who lived close to Peel following his retirement as boss of Abbey Panels when he was 65. He died in January 2002, aged 93.
The company was involved in the production of sheet metal and panels for the motor and aerospace industries.
It styled, designed, assembled and tested complete prototype vehicles, with clients including Aston Martin, BMW, Ford Europe, Jaguar, Rover, McLaren and Volvo. Ted and the Loades family businesses provided 50 years’ service to Jaguar.
In December 2007, the factory site was damaged by a large fire with more than 20 firefighters tackling the blaze.
Ther factory had been closed for a few years at that point and the building was being used for the Viking Festival in Peel.
The fire involved flat packed timber buildings which were stored on a site by the former Barford’s Engineering site on Ramsey Road, Peel.
Crews used a pump plus aerial ladder platform from Douglas assisted two appliances from Peel in bringing the flames under control. The fire took around four hours to bring under control. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
