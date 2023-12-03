A 34-year-old man from Liverpool has admitted being involved in drug trafficking.
Paul Joseph Rowan pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in importing cocaine to the island and one count of being concerned in importing cannabis.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that the amounts involved were 56.4 grams and 63.5 grams of cocaine, and 984 grams of cannabis.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Jim Travers agreed that sentencing should take place in the higher court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Rowan to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He will make his first appearance there on December 8.
No bail application was made and the defendant, who lives at Darwall Road, Garston, Liverpool, is remanded at the Isle of Man prison.