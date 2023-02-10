The Living Hope church saw income from donations rise and directors’ pay increase despite the impact of the Covid pandemic.
Latest accounts, for the year up to the end of August 2021, filed with charities administration in June last year but only just made available from the general registry, show income from tithes, offering and donations totalled £954,825.
This was up from £886,358 the year before and £846,632 in 2019.
Total income including donations, interest income and income from events was £968,607, up from £901,665 in 2020 and £891,602 in 2019.
As a charitable company, Living Hope Community Church Ltd is exempt from paying tax.
expenditure
Total expenditure was £901,884, compared with £892,214 in 2020, creating a surplus of £66,723, well up on the £9,451 surplus the year before, and marking a big turn around on the £62,271 deficit posted in 2019.
The company employs eight full- time pastors and assistant pastors, with four of these serving on the board as directors.
Directors’ pay, set by an independent remuneration committee of church members, rose during the year from £205,785 to £215,175.
The highest paid was lead pastor and chief executive Jonathan Stanfield who was paid £66,339, up from £63.240 in 2020 and £62,517 in 2019.
A review of the year included in the latest accounts note: ‘The church has continued to serve its members and the wider local community throughout the year, and support partnering churches and organisations overseas.
‘This has been against the backdrop of the continuing effects of the pandemic, including two lockdowns in the Isle of Man, which prevented public gatherings.’
This led to the use of online media becoming a significant part of the church’s life and activities, with online meetings continuing after the lockdown was lifted.
The pandemic also limited opportunities for leaders to travel to support churches abroad or for Living Hope to host events attended by international participants.
Church members made additional donations during the year to a financial needs fund to help those in financial hardship as a result of the Covid pandemic.
Financial support amounting to £17,195 was provided to individual families in need, including those negatively impacted by the pandemic, with these predominantly in the island. The support provided in 2020 totalled £31,741.
Mr Stanfield and fellow director Chris Staples are both directors of Four12 Global NPC, a South African-based non-profit partnership of churches to which Living Hope made a voluntary gift of £43,200 in both 2020 and 2021.
payment
Neither Mr Stanfield or Mr Staples receive any financial payment from or have any financial interest in Four12.
In September 2016 the company renewed an interest-free loan of £160,000 to Mr Stanfield and his wife to help them buy a residential property to serve as a manse.
That loan, secured by a second charge on Holly Cottage and repayable after 20 years, or if Mr Stanfield leaves his job, has a current balance of £99,706.
Living Hope church is based in Port St Mary but also has congregations across the island in Douglas, Peel, Ramsey, St John’s and Laxey.