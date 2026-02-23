The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed it is withdrawing its planning application for new flood defences and highway improvements along West Quay in Ramsey.
The decision follows concerns raised by the local community over the scale and impact of the proposed scheme, particularly the height of the flood wall and the potential loss of parking spaces.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said: ‘While we remain fully committed to protecting homes and businesses in Ramsey from the risk of flooding, there have been serious concerns about the height of the wall that had been proposed and the number of parking spaces that would have been lost as a result.
‘I have listened carefully to the views of the community.
‘It is clear that the current design, whilst offering essential flood protection to the town, is not the right solution for West Quay, and therefore we are withdrawing the scheme in its present form.’
The original proposals included a new flood wall, highway drainage upgrades, replacement of essential services under the roadway, and reconstruction of footways and carriageways to improve accessibility.
Sustainable measures such as LED lighting were also planned.
Flood modelling suggested the wall would have protected up to 542 properties under future climate scenarios and 478 under present-day extreme events.
The DoI says it remains committed to delivering long-term protection for homes, businesses, and infrastructure along West Quay, but will now start a fresh round of consultation.
The Department will work with key stakeholders, including Ramsey Town Commissioners, to explore alternative solutions that balance effective flood mitigation with the town’s character and community needs.
Minister Crookall added: ‘We are committed to finding a solution that protects the town from flooding while taking into account the concerns and needs of local residents and businesses.’
Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the upcoming consultations.