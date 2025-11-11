Two of today’s Manxman sailings have been cancelled due to poor weather conditions.
This morning’s 8am journey from Douglas to Heysham departed as scheduled, but the 1:45pm return journey back to the island has now been cancelled.
The later 7:15pm sailing from Douglas back to Lancashire has also been called off as a result of worsening weather conditions.
There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for heavy rainfall, with wind speeds also expected to pick up until later today.
The next scheduled Manxman sailing to go ahead will be the 1:45am overnight sailing from Heysham to Douglas tomorrow.