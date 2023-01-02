The amount of money local authorities can spend on maintenance for their social housing has increased.
This is despite the rent going up 5%, which is under the inflation level.
Housing providers will be able to use 30% of tenants’ rent for maintenance of properties, which has increased from 26% the previous year.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas says the increase in ‘maintenance allowance’ shows that the department has ‘confidence’ in the island’s housing providers.
He said: ‘If your home is better your life is better.’