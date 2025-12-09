Wren Kathleen Oates was stationed on the Isle of Man from 1944 onwards, writing dozens of letters home about life and operations at Ronaldsway. Eighty years later, her daughter, Christine Smith, explores these letters in a series of columns based on Kathleen’s wartime experiences.
Utter uncertainty was a consistent theme in the letters of Kathleen Oates, eighty years ago this week.
In her December 11 letter, she didn’t know if she would be allowed home for Christmas; she didn’t know if she would be drafted before or after the festive season, and wasn’t quite sure where future letters should be sent to her. She did know that she was none too enamoured of her new work role at Ronaldsway and she had a sinking feeling that she would have to travel by the Isle of Man ferry, whatever happened to her.
‘I am now free for draft and it should come through any day. You know how uncertain that is! Continue writing to me at this address and I’ll send a telegram when I move.
‘Cynthia and I are both together in the Pay Office, working office hours. - Rather a miserable place to finish one’s days in the WRNS – still, it’s going to be easier for me to leave now, than it would have been with the station in full swing and all my friends here’
‘Even Christmas leave seems doubtful – I’m fed up about it. Can’t tell you anymore yet. Christmas here would be awful, considering the cabin occupants. Anyway, it’s no good sending my civvies home yet – I’ll have to undo the parcel which I was going to post home.’
‘There was a very annoying notice in ‘Regulating Office’ yesterday saying that no more Wrens are allowed to fly over on draft – except to N Ireland. Why this is I’ve really no idea, as one can still fly over on leave. It’s very maddening though because it means that I now have another awful crossing in front of me.’
On a much happier note, Kathleen and Cynthia really appreciated the festive celebrations at King William’s College. ‘On Sunday night [December 9], Cynthia and I went to the carol service at King Williams College. It was very enjoyable: the boys sang awfully well – both as a choir and the solos. The Governor of the Isle of Man was there. This evening, we’re going to the nativity play which they are giving in aid of local charities. Cynthia wants to see it to compare it with the ones which they used to give at school every year.’
A later, December 13th, letter had better tidings. ‘I shall be home for Christmas after all! It’s next week - either Thursday or Friday. I’m really pleased about it: I should have hated to spend Christmas on camp, now that everyone has gone. Cynthia and I went to the nativity play at the college last night and it was an excellently produced thing. I thoroughly enjoyed it. The young boys sing beautifully.’
Kathleen’s next letter home would be sent after Christmas, in January 1946, when she was once more back at Ronaldsway.