Marown Commissioners failed to conduct any searches relating to a Freedom of Information request about sex education classes at Queen Elizabeth II High School.
Relationships and sex education advisory classes have been halted on island after concerns were raised about what was being taught at the Peel high school.
Using an FoI request, the authority was asked to provide copies of all written correspondence to and from the authority, members and staff referring to ‘Relationships and Sex Education’.
That request was made on March 2, but later that same day, a response came back from the authority that said: ‘There has been no correspondence in respect of the subject matter identified.’
They added: ‘The commissioners trust the foregoing is satisfactory and answers the questions raised. The request is now closed.’
After an appeal failed to garner further information, the Information Commissioner was asked to look at the issue.
Their report said that as the office is only open 10am to 12pm from Monday to Thursdays that ‘both the “investigation” and creation of the response letter occurred within the two-hour window on Thursday March 2’.
The person who submitted the FoI further contacted the authority on March 8, making what the Information Commissioner said was ‘some comments and observations’.
In response to this, the authority replied: ‘I replied [to the request] immediately because I knew the answer immediately: this office has neither seen nor sent any communications by letter or e-mail on the subject quoted; so there seemed little point in not replying immediately.
‘There is nothing.’
The application then asked the Information Commissioner to review the FoI request.
Once this happened, the Information Commissioner’s first response from Marown Commissioners indicated that ‘no searches for information had been undertaken and, instead, the response made to the application on March 2 was based on “personal knowledge” of the public authority’s clerk.’
The Information Commissioner said that clerk had also said: ‘What I did wrong was reply immediately knowing there was nothing. There is a lesson there!’
During their investigation, the Information Commissioner said the authority later said that the authority had said that ‘memory is sufficiently good to know that this office has neither sent nor receive anything. Where else would one look’?
The authority’s response grew sharper, saying: ‘The only problem has arisen because it was possible to respond to the request immediately with this information.
‘If it suits to say so, it is possible to say that every item received or sent in the period February 15 to March 3 has been checked and nothing has been found.
‘It is refuted that, as stated in your letter “no search was undertaken for the information requested”. And added: ‘The commissioners do not plan any other action following receipt of your letter save that there is a lesson here: do not respond too quickly. That lesson is taken.’
The Information Commissioner ruled that Marown Parish Commissioners were now required to search all associated email accounts and letters and to provide records of those searching, followed by providing the application with whatever information is found to be relevant.
Marown Commissioners have 28 days to appeal.