Local authority rate reform was the topic of conversation at Liberal Vannin’s most recent public meeting – despite the fact that the party doesn’t have a formal policy on the issue.
A total 15 people attended the most recent session held at the Manx Legion Club in Douglas, including members of the public, councillors and commissioners.
Almost all of the Isle of Man’s 21 local authorities raised their rates in-line with or above the inflation rate this year, leading some who attended the meeting to question whether bigger, regional local authorities should be formed.
Douglas councillors Peter Washington and Steven Crellin agreed that the current rate system needs to change, believing it to be unfair on many residents.
Liberal Vannin leader Paul Weatherall, who organised the meeting, said local authority reform has been an ongoing issue in the island, but Mr Weatherall believes party politics is one of the few ways to solve the problem and bring about change.
Report by BBC Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper