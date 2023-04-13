Garff Commissioners have voted to seek an expert opinion on proposed sewage works for the area and to call on the incoming Auditor General to examine the business case.
At an extraordinary meeting last night, the board met to discuss what is known about the plans so far.
Opening the meeting, which attracted a number of concerned residents and landowners, chair Stan Ryzak said that the commissioners had very little extra information than what had already been made publicly available and that that limited what could be debated at this time.
Commissioner Jamie Smith, who met with Manx Utilities on behalf of the board last week, said that they had been told that the MUA was in negotiations with other landowners before the land at Axnfell became available, at which time the focus moved to there.
He said: 'We were given the indication really that this is now ultimatum time. Because they won't consider pumping away to Meary Veg they have basically said it is this site or back to the original Cairns plan.
'I know there has been some mention on social media about Glen Garwick, but this wasn't mentioned at all, they gave the impression if it wasn't this it would be back to the Cairns.'
Mr Smith also revealed that the plans will include three interim pumping stations, as well as the main pumps at the Cairns site and Glen Garwick for treatment at Axnfell.
The, as yet unidentified, three interim pumps will be needed to assist with pumping from the Cairns site, which will require two and an additional one between Glen Garwick and Axnfell.
However, neither the proposed route for the pipes or the location of the interim pipes have been revealed as Manx Utilities is still in negotiations with landowners. However Mr Smith said they expect to be able to confirm this within the next couple of months.
The lack of information was a cause of concern for commissioner Julie Pinson saying this meant neither the board nor residents know what disruption could be caused by the works or the site itself.
The board also expressed their concern that the use of a new planning system will make it harder for residents to have their opinions heard on proposals for a sewage treatment plant.
As one application is due to be used for the entire scheme, Ms Pinson voiced her concerns over how it would be considered.
She said: ‘My concern is that we’re going to have one application for all of the sites, including the three that we don’t actually know where we’re going. So what weight would be given if one of them isn’t in a suitable place or isn’t at a suitable capacity. If there is only one planning application, how do we object to part of it and get that carried forward?’
However, Garff MHK Andrew Smith said that he understands that the new process that will be used will allow the MUA to canvas opinion before the full application is submitted.
While the board has said it needs more information, one member who was forthcoming in his opposition is Stewart Clague, who continues to advocate pumping the sewage away to Meary Veg, despite Manx Utilities continuing to rule this out.
Having heard opposition from some residents in attendance about the proposals, Mr Ryzak said that the board only has limited power in this matter.
However, following a motion from Mr Smith, the board voted unanimously to lobby MHKs to request for Tynwald to commission an independent engineering evaluation of the proposed schemes and to write to the incoming Auditor General asking him to examine the cost ramifications of the schemes.