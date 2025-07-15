I don’t know about you, but I have yet to use a lot of things I was taught during school. Not once have I come close to using a protractor, never have I been asked to help change a tire by playing a rendition of Hot Cross Buns on the recorder, and the one time I brought a Bunsen Burner into work, it didn’t go down too well. This is a very roundabout way of saying the current school system – its 9-3 structure, curriculum, and exam process - has remained relatively unchanged for multiple decades. But have we outgrown it? Like Alice in Wonderland when she grows to a point where her arms and legs are sticking out of the windows and doors of a house, have modern students outgrown the confines of a school system that was made for a world that is no longer our reality? It can be difficult and intimidating to even entertain the thought of changing a system that has been embedded in and vital to our culture for so long, but Benbridge Academy is taking on that challenge.