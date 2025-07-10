An island business has won at the prestigious Interceltic Startup Challenge 2025.
Douglas-based firm SQR specialises in digital identity verification and Anti-Money Laundering/Know Your Business solutions.
The Victoria Street company say this accolade celebrates ‘SQR's innovative approach and its significant contribution to building a more secure, trusted and inclusive digital future’.
The Interceltic Startup Challenge, launched by the Interceltic Business Forum, supports and elevates high-potential start-ups from across the Celtic nations: Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany, and the Isle of Man.
Following weeks of rigorous regional selection and jury deliberation, SQR emerged as one of six companies representing Celtic entrepreneurship.
Rob Mercer MLC, political member for Department for Enterprise agency Business Isle of Man, commented: ‘We are delighted to see SQR selected to represent the Isle of Man at the Interceltic Startup Challenge 2025.
‘We congratulate the team for their pioneering approach to privacy-first identity verification and look forward to seeing their continued progress at this important event in Lorient.’
He added: ‘2025 marks the first year for Business Isle of Man as member of the Interceltic Business Forum, a community that fosters economic cooperation and collaboration among Celtic nations.
‘We are pleased to support initiatives like this that enhance international visibility for the Isle of Man, create opportunities for export growth and business development, and support local businesses in expanding into new markets.’
SQR's tokenised digital identity technology stood out for its ability to enhance security, streamline operations, and build trust in an increasingly digital world.
Chief executive of SQR, Shelley Langan-Newton, said: ‘We are incredibly honoured and proud to be recognised as a winner of the Interceltic Startup Challenge 2025.’
‘This win is a tremendous validation of our team's dedication and our pioneering work in tokenised digital identity.
‘We are particularly proud to put the Isle of Man on the map as a hub for digital innovation, and look forward to showcasing how SQR is building a more secure, inclusive and efficient future for businesses across borders.
‘We're eager to engage at the Interceltic Business Forum in Lorient and explore new partnerships.
‘As a winner, SQR will take the stage at the Interceltic Business Forum in Lorient, France, on August 4, to pitch its tokenised identity and KYC solutions, connect with potential partners, and contribute to the future of cross-border innovation.’
