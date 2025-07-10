Students from Ballakermeen High School have been named overall winners of the inaugural ‘Challenge for Change’ competition.
The contest is a new educational initiative designed to promote environmental innovation among Year 9 students across the island.
The Grand Final, held at iGaming firm Games Global’s head office, marked the culmination of a three-month programme that included every secondary school in the island.
Developed by Junior Achievement Isle of Man and funded by Games Global, the initiative encouraged students aged 13 to 14 to develop practical solutions to real-world environmental challenges.
Participants took part in one-day workshops focused on four key topics: food waste, fast fashion, energy conservation, and littering.
Working in teams, students created product ideas or advertising campaigns, which they presented in classroom pitches.
Finalists from each school then advanced to the ‘Grand Final’.
Ballakermeen’s winning team presented ‘World 1 Waste Zero’, a concept using AI and smart algorithms to reduce energy use through intelligent socket systems.
Team members Moamen, Tommy, Keaira, and Phoebe highlighted the importance of collaboration and open-mindedness during the competition, noting that the experience helped them build public speaking skills and greater environmental awareness.
Sue Cook, chief executive of charity Junior Achievement, commented: ‘We have been working on this project for more than 18 months, and to see it come to life has been amazing thanks entirely to Games Global.
‘It has been wonderful to see both volunteers and pupils engage so enthusiastically with such important issues.
‘When you witness the creativity and passion behind their ideas, it truly gives you hope for the future of our planet.’
Following the success of its first year, Challenge for Change is expected to return in 2026.
For more information about the programme or volunteering opportunities, you can contact Sue Cook at Junior Achievement on 666266 or email [email protected].