Firefighters were called to a car fire in Kirk Michael on Tuesday evening and spent around an hour at the scene.
Shortly after 6.20pm on July 1, one fire engine from Kirk Michael station was sent to reports of a car on fire in the Little London area. The driver had smelled smoke, pulled over and exited the vehicle.
On arrival, the fire was found to be well established, and an additional appliance from Kirk Michael and a water bowser from Douglas were called to assist with water supply.
A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Two breathing apparatus wearers brought the car fire under control using a hose reel, while the remaining crew extinguished the hedge fires.’