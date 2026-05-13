The debate comes after a new report highlighted major concerns about the financial sustainability of the current system.
The Nursing, Residential and Home Care Report, which has been laid before Tynwald by Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian MHK, examines potential reforms to the way care is funded on the island.
The Isle of Man Government says the report builds on earlier work presented to Tynwald in July 2023, when members requested detailed analysis of two possible models for reform - a ‘Mixed Model’ based on Jersey’s approach and a ‘Free Personal Care’ model similar to the system used in Scotland.
According to the report, both options would help address several longstanding concerns with the current arrangements.
These include what has been described as a ‘cliff edge’ system where some people receive full state support while others receive none, uncapped care costs for individuals funding their own care and what the report calls a ‘perverse incentive’ encouraging people to move into residential care in order to access financial support.
The report says this contradicts government’s wider ‘Home First’ strategy, which aims to help people remain in their own homes for longer wherever possible.
However, despite addressing some concerns around fairness, neither model would improve the long-term financial sustainability of the system.
Updated data used in the analysis found that domiciliary care costs on the island are around 88% higher than comparable UK benchmark figures, resulting in projected overall costs being significantly higher than earlier estimates.
The report also outlines a range of possible measures aimed at reducing long-term expenditure regardless of whether a new funding model is adopted.
These include greater investment in falls prevention services, digital innovation and home-based care support.
Ministers have also explored what is being described as a contingency option known as ‘Do Nothing Plus’.
Under that approach, more limited reforms could be introduced through regulatory changes to improve support for a smaller number of people most affected by the current system without committing to a full overhaul of long-term care funding.
In the report’s foreword, Minister Christian said the work completed the analysis requested by Tynwald almost two years ago.
She said: ‘This report completes the work Tynwald requested in July 2023 to undertake detailed modelling of the two preferred options for reform, the Mixed Model and Free Personal Care, and sets out the broader system context that Members will need in order to debate the findings of the report.’
Mrs Christian said the upcoming debate would help shape future decisions on the issue.
She added: ‘The purpose of the General Debate is to share findings and invite Members’ views to inform next steps with this complex but equally important strategic programme of work, including perhaps further public engagement to inform the next Administration as it takes this work forward.’