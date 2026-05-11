Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer visited Ballalough Farm in Baldwin last week to learn more about the Isle of Man’s dairy industry and meet members of the local farming community.
The visit included a tour of the farm hosted by Andrew Sanders and his family, with three generations currently involved in the day-to-day running of the business.
During the visit, His Excellency and Lady Lorimer watched milking in the parlour and were introduced to the workings of a modern dairy farm.
Ballalough Farm supplies the Isle of Man Creamery and is recognised for its dairy herd and contribution to the Island’s agricultural sector.
Around 28 dairy farms are currently operating across the Isle of Man, with many continuing to use grass-based farming methods as part of wider sustainability efforts within the industry.
A spokesperson for Government House said: ‘With three generations working together, Ballalough is a wonderful example of the dedication and commitment that underpin the Isle of Man’s farming community and dairy industry.
‘The visit provided an opportunity to hear more about the challenges and opportunities facing the industry, as well as the importance of sustainable, grass-based farming methods.
‘His Excellency and Lady Lorimer greatly appreciated the warm welcome and the opportunity to see first-hand the hard work, innovation and family values that continue to sustain Manx agriculture.’
It marks the second time in recent weeks that the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer have donned their outdoor shoes for a local visit.