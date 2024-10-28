James Michael Keggen MBE, known locally as Mike, has officially retired as Port St Mary RNLI’s longest-standing crew member, bringing an end to over five decades of lifesaving service on the Isle of Man.
The 51-year veteran steps down in the RNLI’s bicentenary year, marking his contribution as a significant part of the charity’s history.
Mike, who is a funeral director by profession, served as coxswain of the station’s all-weather lifeboat for the last 22 years.
Throughout his time with the RNLI, Mike held various roles, including mechanic, helm and coxswain.
His dedication saw him involved in more than 300 emergency callouts, aiding at least 124 people and directly saving 13 lives.
‘When I was told I was going to receive the MBE I was truly shocked, but so very proud’, said Mike.
‘It has been a real honour to receive the recognition in my final year of service, in the same year that the charity celebrates 200 years of lifesaving.’
Mike shared that he joined the RNLI to serve his community and keep people safe, noting the team spirit that defines the charity.
‘The RNLI was founded here in the Isle of Man, and everyone who volunteers for this special charity are all working together as one crew, to save lives at sea.
‘We don’t give up our time and energy to get recognition, we do it because we want to serve our communities and keep people safe.
‘However, the MBE gave me the opportunity to look back on my many years at the RNLI with pride, and to think about those lives I’ve helped save and the families I’ve helped keep together.’
For Mike’s daughter, Sarah Kneen, who followed in his footsteps as a crew member and lifeboat operations manager, her father’s achievements are deeply inspiring.
‘The RNLI talk about inspiring the next generation of lifesavers and that’s exactly what dad did for us.
‘He’s given so much to the station and RNLI - and to think of him dedicating more than 50 years to lifesaving makes us all so proud.
‘My brother Thomas and I both served as lifeboat crew and it was dad who inspired us to join.
‘As well as all the rescues dad’s been involved with over the years, a personal highlight was getting to see him meet HRH Princess Anne when he was presented with his MBE medal at Windsor Castle in April.
‘Such a special moment and one that will stay with me forever.’
Mike’s career has seen him face countless challenges, with several notable rescues standing out in his memory.
He recalls a 1974 mission to a fishing boat off Langness, where rough tides reduced the lifeboat’s speed to a crawl.
In another memorable incident, Mike dove into the water from an RNLI vessel to rescue a swimmer in distress off Carrick Beacon.
One of the more recent high-stakes operations occurred in November 2021 when rough seas and powerful winds threatened a yacht near the Carrick.
Mike coordinated the rescue efforts, ensuring that the crew were safely evacuated before the vessel capsized.
Mike Teare, the current lifeboat operations manager, paid tribute to his predecessor’s long service, saying: ‘Mike has been a stalwart of Port St Mary Lifeboat for as long as most can remember.
‘He has served our community as an RNLI volunteer for over 50 years – an incredible feat. On behalf of the crew, past and present, thank you for your exceptional service.’