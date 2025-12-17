Corporate taxpayers are being reminded of the final deadline for submitting income tax returns for accounting periods ending on December 31, 2024.
The Income Tax Division has advised that the statutory due date for returns is January 1, 2026. However, as the division will be closed on that date, returns will not be treated as late provided a fully completed form is submitted by midnight on January 5, 2026.
Despite the extended effective deadline, corporate taxpayers are being encouraged to file their returns before December 31, 2025 wherever possible.
The division has warned that companies which fail to submit their income tax returns on time may be liable to a £250 penalty.
Details have also been released confirming opening hours for the Income Tax Division’s public counters and telephone lines over the Christmas and New Year period.
Public counters will be open from 9am to 4pm on Monday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 23, while telephone lines will operate from 9am to 5.30pm on both days.
On Wednesday, December 24, counters will be open from 9am to 2pm, with telephone services available from 9am to 3pm.
Both public counters and telephone lines will be closed on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, and Boxing Day, Friday, December 26.
Services will resume on Monday, December 29 and Tuesday, December 30, with counters open from 9am to 4pm and telephone lines from 9am to 5.30pm on both days.
On Wednesday, December 31, counters will again be open from 9am to 4pm, while telephone lines will operate from 9am to 4pm.
The Income Tax Division will be closed on Thursday, January 1, 2026, and Friday, January 2.
Corporate taxpayers are being advised to plan ahead, taking account of the festive closure dates, to ensure returns are submitted on time and penalties avoided.