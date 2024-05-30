This week marked 30 years since the Southern 100 club headquarters were opened by TT legend Joey Dunlop MBE.
On Sunday, May 29, 1994 the club committee, members, guests and riders gathered at the new building opposite the race paddock in Castletown to see the new club headquarters officially opened by the then five-time Southern 100 solo champion.
Having been welcomed by then president, the late Derek Nicholson, Joey duly unveiled a special plaque after declaring the headquarters officially opened.
Everyone present then adjourned to the start-finish line, where 26-time TT winner Joey, joined by his family, the club members, competitors, friends and others completed ‘Hands Around Billown’ as people held hands around the full 4.25-mile course.
A club spokesperson added: ‘Thirty years on, the “hut” as it is affectionately known by the committee, is still the heart of the “friendly races”, where all the meetings are held before and after the races as the races are planned and all the organisation and promoting of the now two annual road races take place.
‘Apart from offices, the renowned catering is prepared in the building, which also houses showers and toilet facilities for people using the race paddock, these have been updated and expanded over the years to accommodate the increasing number of people wishing to race on the Billown Course.
‘Marshal and Medical personnel have moved out to units adjacent to the club HQ, as have the people who look after the merchandise and hospitality for race sponsors and guests.’
The 69th Southern 100 meeting takes place between July 8-11.