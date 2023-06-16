Douglas law practice M&P Legal has recruited two advocates to strengthen its litigation, private client and commercial teams.
Lorcan O’Mahony has joined the firm from Quinn Legal where he was head of business and a senior commercial advocate.
Victoria Kinrade joins from BridsonHalsall after recently qualifying as an Isle of Man advocate.
Lorcan brings commercial expertise to M&P Legal, in particular he has niche experience of cryptocurrency work with Isle of Man entities.
As well as that specialist work, Lorcan handles a range of corporate and commercial work and advises on regulatory, employment, dispute and general litigation.
He qualified as an advocate in 2017 completing a training contract with Appleby and then became in house counsel at one of the island’s larger trust and corporate service providers, dealing with a wide variety of business and legal matters.
He joined Quinn Legal in 2021 where he gained valuable experience in commercial, litigation and management matters and, when that practice closed, he joined M&P Legal as a senior associate.
He qualified as a notary public in the Isle of Man in 2021.
Lorcan is well-known locally for his performing exploits from acting on the Gaiety stage, to being a singer and guitarist with a number of bands, and latterly turning his hand to classical singing – most recently performing as solo tenor with the Isle of Man Choral Society and the Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra.
Victoria has bolstered the firm’s private client work covering a variety of client needs involving wills, probate, powers of attorney and estate planning as well as helping with dispute work and joining the duty advocate rota to gain experience in criminal litigation. She was admitted to the Manx bar in 2022.
Victoria studied law at Bangor University then passed the legal practice course at the University of Law in Manchester.
The firm’s managing director John Aycock said: ‘Lorcan and Victoria are two great additions to the firm. ‘Lorcan brings a new angle of crypto sphere work to the firm which we are sure will be of interest to that specialist sector.
‘Victoria gives the firm versatility and support in some of our key private client and litigation areas and she is rapidly getting to know our clients.’
Lorcan said: ‘I see joining M&P Legal as a great opportunity and I am really pleased to bring some extra expertise to the existing team in terms of the wide range of work I do for new and existing businesses on the Isle of Man (and further afield), including the exciting and emerging world of cryptocurrency.’
Victoria said: ‘I am really enjoying the variety of work at M&P Legal and that I can gain valuable experience in key areas of legal practice.’
The firm also has two trainees coming through, with Eve Aycock having passed her bar exams at first sitting, aiming to qualify in 2024, and Aiza Khan in her first year of a training contract awaiting the new Law Society pathway to advocate qualification due to start later this year.