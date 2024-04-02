One of the oldest buildings in Port St Mary is being transformed into a cafe, cocktail bar and restaurant.
The new venue, called ‘Kellas’, will be located inside the village’s former Manxonia House building after undergoing a multi-million pound restoration project.
Set to open in May, project bosses have described the new venture as being a ’multifaceted venue’ which will serve everything from main meals and afternoon teas to pastries and cocktails.
Work to renovate the 5,800 square foot Manxonia House began in late 2020.
The family behind the project later decided to expand the original renovation scheme to include the property next to Manxonia House, which comes with a garden overlooking Chapel Bay.
Once open, the site will boast a 20-seater tearoom, a 34-seater restaurant, a 30-seater garden room overlooking Chapel Bay, a 16-seater mezzanine lounge area and a 24-seater private dining room called ‘The Manxonia Suite’.
Kellas will also house a farm shop called ‘The Pantry’, which its operators say will sell locally sourced and homemade produce.
Becki Gelling, who is one of the people behind the new venture, alongside her auntie Amanda Dixon, said: ‘We’re so excited to be just weeks away from opening Kellas in Port St Mary and revealing the results all the hard work that’s gone into bringing the building back to life.
‘It’s been a real labour of love over the last four years.
‘The opportunity and vision to purchase and restore the stunning Manxonia House presented itself in 2019.
‘Our amazing team of expert developers have really captured the essence of the building, turning it into a warm, welcoming space that celebrates its heritage and its legacy, preserving the amazing original features of the property while creating a destination eatery, event venue and farm shop for people across the island to visit.’
Work to develop the property has been led by local contractors Kneen Construction Ltd, with the interior design delivered by Douglas-based Cubbon and Bregazzi.
Becki added: ‘It’s been great working alongside some of the island’s best contractors and suppliers throughout this process.
‘From day one we’ve had a shared passion to provide the local community with a friendly and relaxing space where people can spend time with loved ones, make memories and enjoy great food and drink together - and I’m confident we’ve achieved this with Kellas.
‘Hospitality has always been at the heart of our family, from our distillery in Sulby, to our recent tenure at Port St Mary Golf Pavilion, and not forgetting Spinnakers on the High Street in Port St Mary in the late 1990s.
‘We can’t wait to welcome our first customers very soon!’