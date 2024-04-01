Easter Monday saw businesses across the island embrace the spirit of April Fools’ Day - and not for the first time either.
One of the most famous prankS linked to the island happened on the day back in 2008 and it subsequently made headlines across the world.
In that year, the Liverpool Echo made up a ‘news’ story centered on plans to build a bridge between the city and Isle of Man.
The feature, published in print on April 1 that year, claimed that the 432,960ft long structure would the third longest in the world once completed and that a campaign had been launched on the island to name the structure the Alf Priolo Bridge in honour of a distinguished 19th century Manx engineer.
However the joke got well out of hand and was later published in the Handbook of International Bridge Engineering.
And although the jokes were a lot less outlandish by comparison this year, companies across the island couldn’t resist joining the April Fool’s Day fun online.
Gourmet Shakes and Snacks located on Strand Street in Douglas took their followers by surprise when they announced some amoosing news.
In a slightly unorthodox approach to sourcing fresh Manx milk, the team revealed that they’d be welcoming some grass-fed cows to their store, inviting customers to come ‘meet their suppliers’.
Meanwhile, Peel Fisheries Chippy unveiled a novel new doorstep delivery method: fish and chips by drone.
Complete with a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer about potential chip, cheese, and gravy mishaps, the chippy promised aerial deliveries to hungry customers across the island, even to Douglas.
In an Easter twist, Groudle Glen Railway announced a ‘last-minute change’ to their locomotive lineup, revealing that the Easter Bunny was stepping in to haul their Easter Monday train to ensure families still go to enjoy their visit while the fictitious issues onboard its steam locomotive the Sea Lion were fixed.
Isle of Man Creamery also joined in the fun by unveiling a fresh business concept - herd pampering.
The company announced it would be creating a new ‘cow self-care team’ complete with hairdressers, lash and nail technicians.
Meanwhile, Curragh's Wildlife Park announced the arrival of a dolphins to the site.
Announcing the new online, the notice accompanied a photoshopped image of dolphins swimming alongside the park’s existing flamingos.
Park Manager Kathleen even said that the Ballaugh park was hopeful of getting the ‘breeding process started’!
Not to be outdone, Davison's Ice Cream and neighboring Peel Chippy teamed up to unveil a fake collaboration that raised more than a few eyebrows -a whippy ice cream with a delightful chip flake.
Davison’s joked that the crazy combo was available throughout the Easter holidays and that the sweet and salty treat was ‘absolutely delicious’.
Many other island businesses also took part in the fun on Monday, much to the delight of their customers who managed to see the funny side of things.
Hopefully, no one took them too seriously!