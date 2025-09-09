If you thought the Manx summer had already wound down, think again.
The organisers behind the blockbuster Full Moon Festival are back with the Half Moon End of Summer Party, set to light up the Manx Fun Farm in Onchan on 20–21 September, and there are still some tickets left.
Scotty Bradshaw, the brains (and occasional brawn) behind both events, has seen the festival grow from a grassroots idea on Richmond Hill into one of the island’s must-attend music events.
‘After a fantastic event last year at the Fun Farm, we just had to do it again,’ he says, grinning like someone who’s already found confetti in his pockets from the tidying up back in June.
The Half Moon festival promises 12 hours of music across two stages, running from noon until midnight.
Campers and motorhomes can arrive from 11am, with pitches already looking primed for a weekend of revelry, cosy tents, and the occasional over-enthusiastic dance move.
Motorhome passes are £15, and camping is included with your ticket, making it one of the few chances this side of summer to combine your love of music with your questionable ability to set up a tent.
And speaking of music, the line-up has just been completed in spectacular style.
The headline act? Parallel Lines – a Blondie tribute band who wowed crowds at the Full Moon Festival this summer.
‘I’m not allowed favourites,’ Scotty admits, ‘but they absolutely smashed it. Some of the best performances we’ve ever had.’
Expect iconic hits and a set so lively you may be forgiven for attempting to mimic Debbie Harry’s signature moves, at your own risk.
Fans can also look forward to a host of DJs and other acts, which many wowed crowds at Rosehill Farm back in June.
The 2025 Full Moon Festival saw the likes of OK Computer, a Radiohead tribute band with a massive UK following, and internationally renowned DJ Yousef take to the stage – a major coup as the festival continues to attract audiences from across the water.
Half Moon promises the same kind of quality entertainment, with a slightly more intimate, end-of-summer vibe.
There’s something for everyone: a silent disco for those who prefer their dance moves discreet, camping for the committed, and motorhome pitches for anyone who refuses to give up creature comforts.
The organisers promise a proper celebration to close the season, blending festival fun with the island’s unique energy.
Tickets are limited and selling fast.
Whether you’re a devoted festival-goer, a Blondie fan, or just someone who enjoys a good end-of-summer party, Half Moon looks set to be the perfect send-off to the season.
As Scotty puts it, ‘It’s all about coming together, enjoying amazing music, and having a great time before the nights start drawing in.’
So grab your tickets, pack your dancing shoes, and prepare for an afternoon and evening of music, laughter, and maybe a bit of mud.
After all, it’s not just the Full Moon that deserves a party, Half Moon is ready to prove it can shine just as bright.