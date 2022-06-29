Lottery gives children’s charity £50,000

A children’s charity has been awarded £50,000 of lottery money.

Manx Lottery Trust gave the cash to Isle of Play, a charity that helps children to take part in activities such as den-building, fire-making, outdoor cooking and socialising with fellow youngsters.

It all takes place under the supervision of trained playworkers.

It is based in Lester’s Yard, Douglas, and 600 children are registered.

The charity says the playground represents a safe place where children can be themselves, talk to adults and seek help and reassurance.

The pandemic led to an increase in demand for Isle of Play and the support services it offers, particularly one-to-one support for young people in crisis.

The Manx Lottery Trust funding will allow Isle of Play to employ more staff and pay for training for new and existing staff.

Chris Gregory, chief executive of Isle of Play, said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for this vital funding, which will enable us to offer enhanced support for the children that need our help.

‘We firmly believe in the power of play and importance of the great outdoors for mental health and wellbeing, and this grant will be essential in helping us to improve the lives of young people in the Isle of Man throughout 2022 and beyond.’

Sarah Kelly, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘It is a pleasure to offer our support to Isle of Play, which works so hard to make a difference to the lives of local children, particularly with the impact of the pandemic continuing.

‘We are pleased to award this grant and wish the team every success.’