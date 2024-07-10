A main road in the south of the island is due to be closed for a day next week to replace defective cats’ eyes.
Contractor Colas will be working to remove broken or buried road studs, and install new ones, on Fisher’s Hill and Shore Road on the A5 at Rushen.
A daytime road closure has been granted between 9.30am and 3.30pm between Monday and Friday July 15-19, although it is expected that only one of these days will be required to complete the works.
The road closure will be in force between Ballakeighan corner and the Kentraugh Mill Road.
Traffic will be diverted along the A7 through Ballabeg and Colby.
Over the coming months, some 1,600 buried or defective cats’ eyes will be removed and 8,500 new reflective road studs installed on nine of the island’s roads.
Roads chosen include those that have been resurfaced in recent times but have yet to have road studs reinstalled.
Meanwhile a surface dressing scheme on Shore Road at Rushen due to start earlier this week has been delayed by wet weather. This scheme will involve road closures of a several hours on two separate days and a longer closure to allow for relining.
Initial works are now due to start tomorrow (Friday)