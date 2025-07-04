A major island road is set to shut for over five hours this evening due to tree felling.
Two large roadside trees on Peel Road, between Douglas Fire Station and the Quarterbridge roundabout, are scheduled to be felled this evening between 6:30pm and midnight due to safety concerns.
To facilitate the felling operation, Peel Road will operate as a one-way route from Douglas Fire Station to the Quarterbridge.
The Douglas-bound lane between the Quarterbridge and Douglas Fire Station will be closed.
A diversion will direct traffic bound for lower Douglas via Groves Road, past the National Sports Centre (NSC), and over Pulrose Bridge.
Motorists are advised to follow signage and allow extra travel time, with the measures being part of essential safety efforts to prevent potential hazards during adverse weather conditions.
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure commented: ‘Following a recent tree fall and further inspection, two large roadside trees on Peel Road (between Douglas Fire Station and Quarterbridge roundabout) have been found to be unstable and pose a risk of falling onto the carriageway during windy conditions.
‘For public safety, Joe Wood Tree and Garden Services will be felling these trees this evening.’
FC Isle of Man have also issued a statement about the road closure ahead of their friendly game this evening against the Isle of Man Football Association at the Bowl.
A spokesperson said: ‘If you’re heading to this evening’s friendly versus the Isle of Man FA, please note Peel Road will be closed from 6:30pm to midnight between the Quarterbridge and the Fire Station.
‘Plan ahead.’