A main road in St John’s is expected to remain closed for several hours following a road traffic collision that has resulted in engineering work being required.
The incident took place on the A3 Curragh Road this morning (Monday), between The Hope and Ballacraine, prompting an emergency closure by authorities.
In an update issued earlier today (around 9.30am), the Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team confirmed that engineers have been called to the scene and warned that the closure is likely to be in place for some time.
Drivers are being urged to follow a diversion via the Tynwald junction, and to show consideration to residents and fellow motorists when using alternative routes.
No further details about the crash or any injuries have yet been released.
Meanwhile, Manx Utilities warned that emergency repairs to the electricity network will be required in the area as a result of the collision.
Engineers originally anticipated an interruption to the power supply lasting approximately six hours, however at 12.15pm it confirmed electric supplies had been restored.
The utility provider apologises for any inconvenience caused.