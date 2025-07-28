Intervening during a contribution by Onchan MHK Rob Callister, Tim Johnston told members: ‘Can I just clarify that our hotels are full all season and that’s why we are building more, that’s why there’s more hotels in planning.
‘The honourable member behind me is shaking his head - I don’t know why because ultimately that is true, our hotels are full.’
But his comments were greeted with dismay by some hoteliers who said the sector is struggling.
Now Mr Johnston has issued a statement, admitted that his comment was a ‘misstatement’ and inaccurate.
He said: ‘During the July sitting of Tynwald, when intervening in an attempt to emphasise our collective efforts to expand the island’s tourism offering, I misstated that hotels were “full all season”.
‘I acknowledge that this was an overstatement and not accurate, particularly for all hotel operators.
‘Whilst it was not my intention to do so, I accept my words have caused concern with some businesses and have taken the opportunity to apologies to those who contacted me directly, and for that apology to be conveyed to other hotel businesses at a scheduled meeting last week.
‘I will also take the opportunity to correct and clarify my comments directly to Tynwald members.
‘I remain encouraged by the growth in visitor numbers in recent years, and the increasing interest in the island as a visitor destination.
‘These positive indicators reflect the island’s strong tourism offering, thanks in large part to the local businesses that make the visitor experience so special. However, while momentum is clear, I also recognise that the sector continues to face challenges, and we must work together to maximise our potential.
‘I fully support the Visit Agency’s work to promote the Isle of Man as a premier year-round destination.’
In Tynwald, Onchan MHK Mr Callister said he was strongly opposed to the idea of a tourism levy.
He said: ‘Our priority should remain on promoting longer stays and off-peak travel rather than introducing a visitor or tourism tax at this time.
Mr Callister pointed out that of the 329,613 visitors welcomed in 2024, 21,679 were day trippers arriving on cruise ships who wouldn’t be subject to the levy, and of the remaining 307,934 visitors, less than 38.4% visited for a holiday.
He said the island had not reached ‘true capacity in respect of tourism throughout the year’ - prompting the Enterprise Minister to intervene with his comment about hotels being full.
Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper had tabled a motion calling for the introduction of a ‘Biosphere levy’, a charge per occupied bed or room per night, with funds raised being used for developing, supporting or promoting the island's visitor economy.
But Mr Johnston said work on such a scheme was already under way and added: ‘The department will be considering potential pilot schemes over the summer’.